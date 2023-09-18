Abortion Wisconsin

Protesters are seen in the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda during a march supporting overturning Wisconsin's near total ban on abortion, Jan. 22, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Planned Parenthood has resumed offering abortions in Wisconsin at clinics in Madison and Milwaukee. The resumption of services on Monday Sept. 18 2023 is the first time abortions have been available in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Associated Press

MADISON, Wis.  — Planned Parenthood resumed offering abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday after halting them for more than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Providers across the state stopped offering abortions following the June 2022 decision, fearing enforcement of an 1849 state law that appears to ban the procedure but had previously been nullified by the 1973 Roe ruling. A judge ruled last month that the 144-year-old law actually didn't apply to medical abortions.

