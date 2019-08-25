Modi honored by United Arab Emirates
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honor during a visit Saturday to the oil-rich Gulf nation, reinforcing ties between the countries even as he pursues stripping statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.
The induction of Modi into the Order of Zayed shows the importance the UAE places on India, the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil. India is home to a rapidly growing consumer market and labor pool that the federation of sheikhdoms relies on for its own economy.
Activists, however, decried the UAE bestowing the award on Modi as he pursues a clampdown on the Himalayan region claimed by both Pakistan and India. Modi later traveled to Bahrain to become the first Indian premier to visit the island nation.
Opposition leaders barred from Kashmir
NEW DELHI — India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month.
Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in the region, said Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party. He said the opposition leaders had returned to New Delhi.
On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
North Korea tests missiles again
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday in the seventh weapons launch in a month, South Korea’s military said, a day after it vowed to remain America’s biggest threat in protest of U.S.-led sanctions on the country.
The North had been expected to halt weapons tests because the 10-day U.S.-South Korean drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal, ended earlier in the week.
Taiwan landslide leaves 18 stranded
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A landslide triggered by a tropical storm stranded 18 people in Taiwan on Saturday as the storm headed for China’s southeastern coast.
Tropical Storm Bailu brought heavy rain and winds up to 73 miles per hour as it crossed the southern half of Taiwan.
At least six people were injured.
Blast in Iraq kills 3
BAGHDAD — A motorcycle rigged with explosives went off near a Shiite mosque south of the capital Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 34, Iraqi security officials said Saturday..
The officials said the blast happened the previous evening on a commercial street in the village of Mussayyib.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.