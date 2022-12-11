Peru’s president asks Cabinet members to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office.
The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte, who on Wednesday was elevated from vice president to replace the ousted Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader, will be key to further inflaming or calming a South American country experiencing a seemingly endemic political crisis. Boluarte presented her centrist government amid demonstrations across Peru calling for her resignation and the scheduling of general elections to replace her and Congress.
Kosovo postpones local election amid tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo on Saturday postponed a local election due Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further.
But Serbia’s president said he will formally request NATO permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this was most unlikely to be granted.
The return of Belgrade’s troops to the former Serbian province could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans.
3 dead after blast, fire in apartment building
LONDON — An explosion and fire in an apartment building on the Channel Island of Jersey killed at least three people and left several missing, police said Saturday.
Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, said during a news conference that “around a dozen” residents were missing following the blast in the town of St Helier.
Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom located off the coast of northern France in the English Channel.
German aid worker freed after Niger abduction
DAKAR, Senegal — German aid worker Jorg Lange was freed Saturday more than four and a half years after Islamic extremists kidnapped him in the West African country of Niger, according to Help, the German aid organization where he works.
The group’s statement did not provide details of how or where Lange, a 63-year-old engineer, was released.
“We are very relieved and grateful that our colleague Jorg Lange can return to his family after more than four and a half years,” said Bianca Kaltschmitt, the organization’s managing director.
Lange, the Niger country director for Help, was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Niger’s Tillaberi region in April 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.