Peru’s president asks Cabinet members to take anti-corruption pledge

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office.

