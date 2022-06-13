WASHINGTON — Federal health officials said Sunday that kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children.
The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where outside experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.
Late last week, the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.
Rapper arrested on gun charges
NEW YORK — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.
According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ in No. 1 spot
“Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Top Gun: Maverick” fell only 44% in its third weekend with an estimated $50 million to take second place.
Brookings leader quits
The president of the Brookings Institution resigned Sunday amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar.
Retired Gen. John Allen wrote in a letter to the think tank that he was leaving with a “heavy heart” but did not offer a direct explanation. “I know it is best for all concerned in this moment,” Allen’s letter said.
Survey: Gas prices soar
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon, according to the Lundberg Survey on Sunday. The average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 per gallon.
