Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment
ROME — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties.
Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who then was the Vatican secretary of state. The pontiff added that he presumes that the prelate currently in that Vatican No. 2 role, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, now has the written instruction.
Asked what happens if health issues or an accident suddenly leaves a pope unable to do his job, and whether there should be a rule for such instances, Francis replied, “In practice there is already a rule.”
“I have already signed my renunciation,” Francis revealed, noting that he did so early in the papacy.
Child dies after migrant boat overturns near Italian islandA 2-year-old girl died hours after being rescued by the Italian coast guard on Sunday along with dozens of other migrants after their boat capsized near the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, Italian news reports said.
The child was in critical condition and was rushed to a clinic on the island, where she died, the ANSA news agency said. The girl had been traveling with her mother.
The coast guard station on Lampedusa said it didn’t immediately have details about the rescue.
ANSA reported the boat overturned about 10 nautical miles south of Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy. The news agency said 43 migrants were rescued, all from northern Africa. Three people were treated for injuries at the clinic.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn.
Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in AfghanistanKABUL, Afghanistan — At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday.
The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country’s north and south.
A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night’s tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8.30 p.m.
Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in NW PakistanPESHAWAR, Pakistan — Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded Sunday when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police said.
The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.
Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers.
Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 deadJOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.
The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”
At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said.
More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said
