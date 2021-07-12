Election in Moldova features sharp choices
BUCHAREST — Voters in Moldova cast ballots Sunday in an early parliamentary election that featured sharp choices between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions.
The vote was called by President Maia Sandu, who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists who have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union.
Results were not immediately available.
12 killed, 20 others hurt as minibus overturns
ISTANBUL — A minibus carrying migrants overturned and caught fire in eastern Turkey, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported Sunday.
The vehicle tumbled into a ditch while traveling overnight near Yumakli in Van province, which borders Iran.
Rioting erupts over Zuma imprisonment
JOHANNESBURG — Violent rioting has erupted in two South African provinces against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, with supporters blocking roads and looting shops. At least 62 people were arrested, South Africa police said Sunday.
Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court last week. Zuma has been imprisoned for defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.
His bid to be released from the Estcourt Correctional Center was rejected by a regional court on Friday. He is set to make another attempt today with the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court.
Water-law changes rejected in Slovenia?
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenians on Sunday appeared to have overwhelmingly rejected changes to the country’s water management law, according to preliminary results, a development that will be a blow to the country’s right-wing leader.
About 86.5% of people voted against the amendments approved by Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s government in March that ecologists claimed threaten the environment and water quality, according to the initial count of 94% of ballots released by the state election authorities.
The issue has sparked a heated debate in the small European Union nation of 2 million people known for its stunningly beautiful Alpine scenery. The right to water was enshrined in the country’s constitution in 2016.
At the center of the dispute was a provision regulating the construction of buildings, including hotels, shops and restaurants, close to the sea, rivers or lakes.
While the government insisted it has tightened the construction rules and provided more water and flood protection funds, opponents said the regulations favor the interests of private investors, limit public access to water and jeopardize its quality.
The water dispute has reflected heightened political tensions in Slovenia, where Jansa’s government has faced accusations of curbing democratic and media freedoms in the traditionally liberal nation.