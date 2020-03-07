Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers approved a proposed change to the state’s constitution on Friday that supporters said would curb political gerrymandering, prompting an outcry by some Democrats who called it harmful to African Americans.
The state House narrowly voted to approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would task a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens with drawing new congressional and legislative maps every 10 years. The measure, which critics called deeply flawed, passed last year with broad bipartisan support now heads to voters for a final decision in the fall.
Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year. The party has made redistricting reform a key campaign plank but has split on whether to support the proposed constitutional amendment or alternative proposals that would give the new Democratic majority a greater say in drawing maps next year.
Suit: Website sold ammo to underage accused shooter
SANTA FE, Texas — A teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified, according to a lawsuit alleging that the website involved broke federal law.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old junior at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors or anyone they have reason to believe is under the age of 21.
According to an amended lawsuit filed Thursday, Pagourtzis initially ordered 50 rounds of hollow-point handgun ammunition and 105 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two weeks later, he purchased an additional 35 rounds of shotgun ammunition — both times from the website Luckygunner.com that did not require him to make an account, submit proof of age or set-up a secure two-step authorization, the filing said.
Romney to support Biden investigation
WASHINGTON — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will support a subpoena to interview a witness and obtain records related to Burisma, the gas company in Ukraine linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The push comes as Biden has emerged as a front-runner to challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election.
Romney was in a position to play spoiler on the Homeland panel. The panel’s chairman, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, plans a vote Wednesday to proceed with an investigation of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine, but will need every Republican vote to issue a subpoena.