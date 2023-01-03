Pakistan issues warning to terrorists

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

