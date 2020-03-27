Netanyahu’s rival picked to lead parliament
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival was chosen on Thursday as the new speaker of parliament, an unexpected step that could pave the way to a power-sharing deal between the two men as the country grapples with a worsening coronavirus crisis.
The sudden turnabout by Benny Gantz, who has spent the past year trying to topple Netanyahu in three bitter and inconclusive elections, appeared to give the embattled prime minister a new lease on life as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. It also drew angry criticism from his political partners, who accused him of betrayal, and ripped apart his Blue and White party, an alliance of three anti-Netanyahu factions.
The vote passed, 74-18, with many of Gantz’s former allies, including half of Blue and White, skipping the vote.
“Democracy has won,” Gantz declared in his first speech as speaker, saying he had taken the unpopular step to deal with the national emergency. “These are not regular days and they demand irregular decisions.”
Klobuchar’s husband out of hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband has been released from a hospital where he was being treated for low oxygen and pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus, the senator said Thursday.
Klobuchar, a former Democratic presidential candidate, said in a statement that her husband, John Bessler, “took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home. Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers,” she said.
Bessler, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, became ill when he was in Washington and Klobuchar was in Minnesota, she said. He initially thought he had a cold, but quarantined himself immediately anyway. He got tested after he began coughing up blood, and was admitted to the hospital, where he was put on oxygen but not a ventilator.
Space Force launches 1st security satellite
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The newly established U.S. Space Force launched its first national security satellite Thursday with a leaner staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nothing stops the space launch mission!” the 45th Space Wing tweeted from Cape Canaveral.
The approximately $1 billion satellite is the sixth and final one in the U.S. military’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency series. Upgraded from the older Milstar satellites, the constellation has provided secure communication from 22,000 miles up for nearly a decade.
The new Space Force seal adorned the United Launch Alliance rocket. The Space Force officially became a new branch of the U.S. military in December.
Pair of earthquakes shake West Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two earthquakes centered near the same remote area of West Texas rattled the region on Thursday morning.
The first tremor registered at a magnitude 3.0 early Thursday. The second was a magnitude 5.0 about six hours later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“It felt like a truck going by, then you could hear a crack in the walls,” said Verta Sparks, a deputy clerk at the Loving County Sheriff’s Department.
The county is sparsely populated but full of truck traffic serving the oil drilling industry in the surrounding Permian Basin.
Geologists say thousands of earthquakes recorded in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.