British soldier awaiting trial escapes from London prison
LONDON — An urgent manhunt has been launched for a British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges, who escaped from a prison in southwest London, the country’s counterterror police said Wednesday.
Police said Daniel Abed Khalife, who has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act, went missing from Wandsworth Prison early Wednesday.
Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism command. told Sky News that Khalife was dressed in a kitchen uniform of white T-shirt and red checkered trousers at the time of his escape, adding that there is no evidence he is still wearing that outfit. No official explanation of how Khalife escaped was provided.
Murphy said there is no information to suggest that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public but urged anyone who may see him to not approach him.
Police have alerted ports and airports about Khalife’s escape.
Khalife, 21, has denied all the charges against him.
A Georgia city is mandating that bars close earlier
MACON, Ga. — Officials in middle Georgia’s largest city are mandating that bars close at 2 a.m., an hour earlier than currently allowed, saying they believe an earlier closing time will reduce late-night crime.
Macon-Bibb commissioners voted, 5-4, on Tuesday in favor of earlier closings.
Bars in Macon were already mandated to stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m., but were allowed to stay open an hour later, which meant customers could order drinks at last call and consume them over the next hour. Bar owners say the new closing time will effectively move up when they stop serving alcohol to make sure patrons leave on time, even though they can still sell it until 2 a.m.
Bar owners say the plan will cut into their revenue. Brandon Lawler, who owns the downtown Macon bar and music venue JBA, said his bar is likely to stop letting people in at 1:15 a.m. and stop serving alcohol at 1:30 a.m. He estimated his revenue will fall by $15,000 to $20,000 a year.
Death toll from storms in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria rises to 14
ISTANBUL — The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased to 14 on Wednesday after rescue teams in the three neighboring countries recovered seven more bodies.
A flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkey near the border with Bulgaria killed at least five people — with three found dead on Wednesday — and carried away bungalow homes. Rescuers were still searching for one person reported missing at the campsite.
Another two people died in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, where Tuesday’s storms inundated hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods.
The surging flood waters affected more than 1,750 homes and businesses in the city, according to the Istanbul governor’s office. They included a line of shops in the Ikitelli district, where the deluge dragged parked vehicles and mud into furniture stores, destroying the merchandise, DHA reported.
Convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in bribery scandal
SAN DIEGO — The felony convictions of four Navy officers in one of the worst bribery cases in the maritime branch’s history were vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct Wednesday, the latest misstep in the government’s yearslong efforts in going after dozens of military officials tied to a defense contractor nicknamed Fat Leonard.
U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino called the misconduct “outrageous” and agreed to allow the four men to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $100 fine each.
The surprising turn of events occurred at a sentencing hearing in federal court in San Diego for the former officers.
The officers — former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman and former Cmdr. Mario Herrera — were previously convicted by a federal jury on various counts of accepting bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis, who admitted to bilking the Navy out of more than $35 million by buying off dozens of top-ranking officers with booze, sex, lavish parties and other gifts.
On Wednesday the four men pleaded guilty to a charge of destruction of government property, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Judge orders Texas to remove border buoys from Rio Grande
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas must remove floating border buoys by Sept. 15 and cannot install any similar structures in the Rio Grande without receiving proper approval, a federal judge wrote Friday in a scathing ruling criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for ignoring federal laws.
Federal Judge David Ezra of the Western District of Texas further wrote that the Justice Department will likely prevail in the civil suit filed against Abbott. The Justice Department argued that Texas violated a federal law that forbade unauthorized construction in navigable waterways.
Texas argued that the rules didn’t apply because they say the area of the river where the buoys are is too shallow to be considered navigable. The state also said it had a right to protect itself against a migrant “invasion.” Ezra disagreed.
Spokespeople for Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to questions asking if they would comply with the order. Abbott previously boasted that Texas was not “asking for permission” when installing razor wire fencing along the border. Texas can also appeal the injunction to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.