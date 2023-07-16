KINSHASA, Congo — An extremist rebel group killed at least 12 people in the northeast of Congo, a local civil society organization said Saturday.
The New Congolese Civil Society organization, or NSCC, said the victims were shot dead by the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a shadowy Islamic State group affiliate that has been launching attacks for years from bases in volatile eastern Congo, following a skirmish with a local armed militia.
Recommended for you
2,000 evacuations in La Palma wildfire
BARCELONA, Spain — More than 2,000 people were evacuated as a wildfire rages “out of control” on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands on Saturday, destroying around a dozen homes, authorities said.
The blaze has affected an area of about 11,000 acres and officials warned residents that the situation could worsen because a heat wave has made the terrain tinder-dry.
Businessman fatally shot in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A businessman from North Macedonia was fatally shot on Saturday at a holiday resort in northern Greece, and police were searching for two gunmen, officials said.
Two masked men riding a motorcycle approached a villa in the resort of Hanioti, about 65 miles southeast of Thessaloniki, which the 39-year-old businessman was renting along with friends, police said.
They parked outside, entered the villa and shot the man and his friend with at least 19 bullets, police said. The businessman, who was not identified, died instantly, and his 45-year-old friend was hospitalized with serious wounds, police say.
Man gives up plan to burn holy books
STOCKHOLM — The man who said he would burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm gave up his plan and instead held a one-person demonstration on Saturday against the burning of holy books, the media reported.
At the scene, he said he was a Muslim and threw a lighter he held in his hand to the ground, saying he never intended to burn holy books.
The man, who is in his 30s, had been issued a permit for the protest by Stockholm police.