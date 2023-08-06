Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.55 billion for next drawing on Tuesday night
Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner.
The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20. Because no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot, the top prize increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday night.
