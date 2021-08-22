Poll: Biden’s approval rating declines
WASHINGTON — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 54% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, down slightly from 59% last month.
Last month, 66% of Americans approved of his stewardship of the public health crisis; now, that number has fallen to 54%.
That decline in support coincides with other storm clouds gathering over Biden’s presidency, most notably the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw and the Taliban cement their control of the country.
The poll, conducted from Aug. 12-16, as news of the Taliban’s movement into Kabul was widely reported in the U.S., shows Americans about evenly divided over Biden’s handling of foreign policy (47% approve, 51% disapprove) and national security (52% approve, 46% disapprove).
The AP-NORC poll of 1,729 adults was conducted Aug. 12-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Kentucky governor suffers legal defeat
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a legal defeat Saturday as the state’s high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers.
In a landmark separation-of-powers case, the Kentucky Supreme Court said the legislature wields policy-making authority to limit the emergency powers granted to the governor by state law.
The ruling ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that for months had blocked the Republican-backed laws from curbing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive authority.
Man dies while hiking in Death Valley park
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth, authorities said Saturday.
Lawrence Stanback, 60, died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail, according to a joint statement from the park and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. That day, temperatures reached 108 degrees.
Judge strikes down California measure
LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22 was unconstitutional. Voters approved the measure in November. Uber said it planned to appeal the judge’s ruling.