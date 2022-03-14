ISTANBUL — The leaders of Greece and Turkey held talks over lunch in Istanbul on Sunday in a rare meeting between the neighboring countries, which have been at odds over maritime and energy issues, the status of Aegean islands and migration.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral and international relations as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a statement from the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said.
China acts amid virus-cases spike
BEIJING — China’s government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service.
Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new cases were reported Sunday. All businesses except those that supply food, fuel and other necessities were ordered to close or work from home.
Chad’s junta, rebels open talks
DOHA, Qatar — Chad’s ruling military council and representatives of rebel forces met for the formal opening of peace talks on Sunday in Qatar, part of a broader diplomatic effort to halt decades of fighting and instability in the vast, faction-ridden nation.
The negotiations at a hotel in Doha aim to pave the way for the head of the junta, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead the strategic central African country toward new elections in 18 months.