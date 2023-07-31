KHAR, Pakistan — The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people including five children at a pro-Taliban cleric's rally in one of the worst attacks in the country in recent years.

IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, made the claim in a statement posted on its Amaq website. The statement said the attack was part of the group's continuing war against forms of democracy it deems to be against Islam.

