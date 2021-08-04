Gunman fatally shot after wounding 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business Tuesday and was later tracked down and fatally shot by police after he refused to drop his weapon, authorities said.
The shooting happened at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville. The suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. The suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers, Aaron said.
Police said the suspect was a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June. His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation, Aaron said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Antonio D. King.
Governor pardons gun-pointing couple
O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year.
Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.
Museum’s wall of ice collapses; 3 hurt
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said.
Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on the attraction’s Facebook page.
“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind,” the owners said.
Trump-backed hopeful wins primary in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidates in Texas last week, former President Donald Trump’s sway as a kingmaker among Republicans was validated in central Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, where his candidate Mike Carey won a hotly contested GOP primary on Tuesday.
A similarly fierce competition on the left was being fought in a Democratic primary in the Cleveland area.
Trump-endorsed coal lobbyist Mike Carey will face Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy consultant, on Nov. 2 after Russo defeated Greg Betts, a former Army officer and decorated combat veteran, for their party’s nomination.
The congressional district has been reliably Republican for a decade, but Russo’s prospects against Carey are viewed as promising among Democrats after she did well among voters from her overlapping Ohio House district races twice in a row.