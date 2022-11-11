ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.

With votes still being counted in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the single Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either decide majority control — as did the state's twin runoffs in 2021 — or further pad one party's advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states' results to begin scrambling for big money.

