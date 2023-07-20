Powerball Jackpot
Media gather outside at the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The winning ticket is worth an estimated $1.08 billion and is the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth-largest prize in U.S. history and the third-largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million lump sum before taxes. Winners don’t have to come forward publicly, but their names and the disposition of the money are public records, according to the California Lottery.

