Strong, swirling winds complicate crews’ efforts to fight wildfire in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Fast winds fanned the flames of wildfires burning across northeast New Mexico on Sunday, grounding firefighting aircraft and complicating work for firefighters as they sought to protect more communities from danger.
“It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they haven’t let up,” fire spokesperson Todd Abel said Sunday evening.
The rural area’s largest town — Las Vegas, N.M., population 13,000 — sits on the eastern edge of the fire area and appeared safe for now thanks to fire lines dug with bulldozers and other preparations over the past week.
Police in North Carolina: Man dies after throwing ‘incendiary weapons’ at officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said a man died Saturday after four police officers shot him outside of a police station in Southeast Raleigh.
Police officers shot him after they saw him throwing “multiple” Molotov cocktails at vehicles in a parking lot near the police station, Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference Saturday night. He then threw the “incendiary weapons” toward officers, and one came within close proximity of an officer, Patterson said.
On Sunday, police still had not released the man’s name or provided any other information about him.
3 children found dead in Los Angeles home
LOS ANGELES — Three children were found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home where officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles police said.
Officers received a 911 call about 7:40 a.m. and rushed to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard, a residential area in the Woodland Hills neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, police said.
They found three children, ages 8 to 12, who were unresponsive. Paramedics were called and all three children were pronounced dead.
The children’s mother is being questioned, said LAPD Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz.
Investigators: Ice buildup led to 2019 crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Federal investigators confirmed that the buildup of ice on the wings and other parts of the plane was a key factor in a 2019 crash that killed nine of 12 members of an Idaho family on board an overloaded small plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report on the November 30, 2019, crash near Chamberlain, S.D., that the single-engine plane didn’t even have enough seats for all the passengers aboard, and two people were likely seated in the aisles when it crashed shortly after takeoff.