JERUSALEM — The Palestinian Authority on Saturday said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to a team of U.S. forensic experts, taking a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death.
The announcement came just over a week before President Joe Biden is to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. It signaled that both sides might be working to find a solution to the deadlock.
Abu Akleh, a correspondent well known throughout the Arab world, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid on May 11 in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli military downs 3 Hezbollah drones
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea.
The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, an area that is rich in natural gas.
In a statement, the Israelis said the aircraft were spotted early on and did not pose an “imminent threat.”
Pride parade reaches milestone in London
LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of people turned out on the streets of London on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the U.K.’s first Pride parade.
A vibrant crowd turned out to either take part in or watch the festivities, forming a spectacle of rainbow flags, glitter and sequins. After two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the parade came a half-century after Britain’s first march to celebrate Pride in 1972 in London.
