45 reporters, media staff killed at work
BRUSSELS — A total of 45 reporters and media workers were killed doing their jobs over the past year, the highest number among them in strife-torn Afghanistan, the world’s largest organization of journalists said Friday.
The figure represents one of the lowest death tolls in 30 years, since the International Federation of Journalists first began publishing annual reports in 1991 on journalists killed in incidents related to their work. Sixty-five deaths were recorded in 2020.
But the IFJ said the numbers in 2021 confirm a trend showing that media staff are most often killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries.
The IFJ, which represents around 600,000 media professionals across the globe, said that the 45 journalists and media workers were killed in 20 countries. Of those, 33 died in targeted attacks. Nine were killed in Afghanistan, eight in Mexico, four in India and three in neighboring Pakistan.
The organization said that 2,721 journalists have been killed around the world since 1991.
Israeli troops shoot, kill Palestinian man with knife
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on Friday wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack, the military said.
It said Amir Atef Reyan got out of a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Reyan died from his wounds.
Photos and video published online show the Palestinian lying face down at a junction near an Israeli settlement before being taken away in an ambulance. The Israeli military also released a photo of the knife. The military later said it arrested another suspect who was in the car.
Food shortages feared as new Brexit rules begin
LONDON — New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.
Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days — a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.
The British Frozen Food Federation said this week the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year because some in the supply chain — especially logistics companies on the EU side — may not be prepared for the changes.
World Food Program suspends Sudan aid
CAIRO — The World Food Program has suspended its operations across Sudan’s province of North Darfur following recent attacks on its warehouses, a decision expected to affect about 2 million local people.
A statement released by the U.N. food agency Thursday said all three of its warehouses in the area were attacked and looted. More than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently were stolen, the group said.
Earlier in the week, the WFP said an unidentified armed group had attacked one of its warehouses in North Darfur’s provincial capital of el-Fasher. In response, local authorities imposed a curfew across the province.
However, the attacks continued until early Thursday, said the statement. Hundreds of looters have also dismantled warehouse structures, WFP added.
Denis O’Dell, known for work with The Beatles, dies at 98
LISBON, Portugal — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98.
Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain.
Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of “A Hard Day’s Night,” the Fab Four’s first film, and “How I Won the War,” in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor.
He produced the 1967 Beatles film “Magical Mystery Tour,” as well as “The Magic Christian,” which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr.
O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called “At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside.” O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.