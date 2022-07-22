New York reports 1st polio case in U.S. in nearly a decade
NEW YORK — An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
It appears the patient had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. — and spread it, officials said.
The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people were exposed to the virus.
Polio vaccines became available starting in 1955, and in 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S.
Officer sentenced in George Floyd civil rights case
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2½ years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, calling Lane’s role in the restraint that killed Floyd “a very serious offense in which a life was lost” but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought.
Judge Paul Magnuson’s sentence was just slightly more than the 27 months that Lane’s attorney had requested, while prosecutors had asked for at least 5¼ years in prison — the low end of federal guidelines for the charge Lane was convicted on earlier this year. He said Lane, who faces sentencing in September on state charges in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond until he must turn himself in Oct. 4.
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping 10-year-old in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury in Ohio has indicted the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion that became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.
The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.
The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. President Joe Biden highlighted the girl’s case at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.
Video: School shooter casually entered restaurant after murders
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz walked casually into a sandwich shop minutes after he murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago, showing no signs of stress or nervousness, video played at his penalty trial Thursday showed.
Cruz then walked to a nearby McDonald’s, where he unsuccessfully sought a ride from the brother of a girl he had seriously wounded.
Thursday’s abbreviated court session focused on Cruz’s attempted escape after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting and his arrest, about an hour after he fled the campus.
WHO considers declaring global crisis over Monkeypox
LONDON — As the World Health Organization’s emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
African officials say they are already treating the continent’s epidemic as an emergency. But experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe, North America makes an emergency declaration unnecessary.
Monkeypox has been entrenched for decades in parts of central and western Africa, where diseased wild animals occasionally infect people in rural areas in relatively contained epidemics. The disease in Europe, North America and beyond has circulated since at least May among gay and bisexual men.
