DALLAS — Just ahead of what could be a record-breaking summer travel season, pilots from one of the nation's biggest airlines are preparing to march in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay.

The United Airlines pilots have been working without a raise for more than four years while negotiating with airline management over a new contract.

