BAGHDAD — Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week.

Demonstrators chanted "Down with the Dictator" on the streets of Ardabil in the country's northwest. Outside of universities in Kermanshah, Rasht and Tehran, students rallied, according to videos on social media. In the city of Sanandaj, a hotspot for demonstrations in the northern Kurdish region, school girls chanted, "Woman, life, freedom," down a central street.

