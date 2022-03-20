Reporter, another person killed in Virginia shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said.
Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
Norfolk police detectives were investigating the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to three others. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, restaurant manager Rory Schindel said. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.
Norfolk police identified the other person killed as Devon M. Harris, 25, of Portsmouth. Another woman had a life-threatening gunshot wound, while two more men received gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.
Crews make progress toward containing Texas wildfires
EASTLAND, Texas — Fire crews in Texas made progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed a deputy sheriff and burned at least 50 homes, officials said.
“Progress has been made, but fire activity has picked up with rising temperatures and lower humidity,” said Matt Ford, spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Services. He said about 25% of the flames were contained, up from about 4% late Friday as the fire burned thick brush and grass fields.
The fires had burned about 130 square miles, including about 70 square miles in the Eastland Complex, according to the agency. That area is around 120 miles west of Dallas.
Gusty winds were expected to return today, again raising the wildfire threat to critical levels, Ford said.
Wrongfully convicted man sues county for $93 million
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him.
Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kan., police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.
A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. McIntyre’s mom is also seeking $30 million. She and her son allege that Golubski coerced her into sex and then framed McIntyre for a double homicide in 1994 because she rejected the detective’s later sexual advances.
Ex-Apple employee charged with defrauding tech giant
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.
Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case unsealed Friday alleges that he exploited his position to defraud the company in several schemes.
Minnesota public defenders agree to tentative deal
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials said Saturday, averting a walkout that threatened to bring much of the state court system to a standstill.
Gus Froemke, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the 470 public defenders and 200 support staff members, said the agreement was reached shortly before 11:59 p.m. Friday.