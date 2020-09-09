Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged
LINCOLN, Neb. — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer two weeks ago in a Nebraska city was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder one day after the officer died, authorities said.
The charges were upgraded against Felipe Vazquez, 17, in the Aug. 26 shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who died on Monday.
The teenager has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer.
Herrera, a plainclothes officer, was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities said they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.
News of Herrera’s shooting and death drew an outpouring of support from the community. On Monday, Omaha police helped transport his body back to Lincoln from the hospital where he had been treated. The procession drew large crowds of people, who honored Hererra by standing along roadsides and atop highway overpasses in Omaha and Lincoln.
“Lincoln is a city of compassion and kindness, and in the coming days, weeks and months, we will do our best to heal from this grief together,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at Tuesday’s police news conference.
Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson described Herrera, a 23-year police veteran, as one of the city’s “most dedicated and selfless police officers” who played an important role in solving burglaries, robberies, assaults and homicides. He said Herrera was also active in his church, coached youth sports and mentored younger police officers. He leaves behind behind a wife and four children.
“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.
Herrera is the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty since 1968, and the seventh in the city’s history.
U.S. reaches milestone in destroying mustard agentPUEBLO, Colo. — The Army says it has reached a milestone at a Colorado chemical weapons depot by destroying nearly 300,000 decades-old artillery shells containing mustard agent.
Walton Levi, site project manager of the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, made the announcement in a depot publication on Tuesday.
Depot workers destroyed the last of the 155mm World War II-era shells on Saturday. Each shell contained nearly 12 pounds of mustard agent, which can maim or kill, blistering skin, scarring eyes and inflaming airways.
The plant started operating in 2016 with more than 780,000 munitions in its original stockpile containing 2,500 U.S. tons of mustard agent. It is eradicating shells under an international treaty banning chemical weapons with a 2023 projected completion date.
Plant technicians will retrofit robots and other systems used to handle and destroy munitions before beginning work to eliminate 105mm projectiles with 3 pounds each of mustard agent.
Small plane crashes near Tennessee airport; 2 dead, 1 hurt
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane crashed near a Tennessee airport Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring another.
The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.
The plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said. A witness told investigators that the plane appeared to be trying to return to the airport when it crashed.
The identities of the two people who were killed were not immediately released. The third person on the plane suffered serious injuries, Knudson said.
The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
McMinnville is located about 80 miles northeast of Nashville.