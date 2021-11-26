NANTUCKET, Mass. — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.
“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Mass., for the holiday weekend.
On Nantucket, the Bidens visited the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. servicemembers from around the world and chat with personnel at the station.
From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.
Second teen arrested in drive-by shooting near Colorado school
AURORA, Colo. — A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded six students near a school in suburban Denver, police said Wednesday.
The boy was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop, police said.
The teen is suspected of being a passenger in one of two cars believed to have been involved in the Nov. 15 shooting in a park across the street from Aurora Central High School, police said.
On Monday, police arrested another 15-year-old suspected of driving that car.
Neither of their names have been released because they are juveniles. The latest teen arrested was a student at the school, police said.
Both vehicles believed to have been involved have been found. Police also believe at least two people inside the park were firing back at the vehicles and are trying to find them.
Three students were also wounded in a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of another school in the city.
Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested in the Hinkley High School shooting, which injured two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl.
Police Chief Vanessa Williams has said that the two shootings do not appear to be related.
Murder suspect wounded same man earlier this year
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The man charged with killing someone in South Carolina this week had wounded the same victim in a shootout at a North Carolina mall earlier this year, investigators said.
A 911 caller reported finding a man on the ground early Tuesday on a street in Rock Hill, police said.
Kevion Harris, 32, died at the scene. Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25, is charged with murder, authorities said.
Harris and Williams shot and wounded each other on May 1 inside the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, N.C., according to an earlier news release. The mall had to be evacuated.
Investigators didn’t give a motive for the Tuesday shooting at Williams’ bond hearing.
Polyp removed from Biden’s colon benign
WASHINGTON — The polyp removed from President Joe Biden’s colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo.
The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House. Routine surveillance, which normally calls for another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years, was recommended, he wrote.
The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most colon polyps are harmless, but some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer over time.
Biden, who turned 79 last week and is the nation’s oldest president, remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, O’Connor said in his initial report after Biden’s first routine physical in office. The president is showing some signs of aging, the doctor noted.