China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station
BEIJING — A rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station blasted off Saturday from an island in the South China Sea.
A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The agency said the craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a “perfect success.”
The Tianzhou-2 carried fuel and supplies, according to earlier state media reports. The station’s core module was launched into orbit April 29.
The Chinese space agency says 11 launches are planned through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.
China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what Beijing planned to do with the rocket from Saturday’s launch.
The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest orbital station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program.
Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.
U.K.: Anti-immigration protest blocks traffic
LONDON — Anti-immigration demonstrators protesting the rising numbers of people attempting to reach the U.K. by crossing the English Channel in small boats blocked trucks traveling to a cargo terminal in Dover on Saturday.
Carrying the England flag and chanting “English streets,’’ about 50 demonstrators disrupted travel into the busy port. A heavy police presence was in the area as authorities anticipated protests over the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer.
Improving weather emboldens migrants to cross the 21-mile stretch of water between France and Britain. More than 3,100 people have crossed the channel in small boats so far this year, almost double the number during same period in 2020.
Dover has been the site of previous anti-immigrant protests. A demonstration in September also brought traffic into the port to a standstill.
Reports: Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds wed
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, U.K. newspapers reported.
Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.
The Sun said senior staff in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.
Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.
Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental campaigner, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.
The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.
The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.
Politicians sent congratulations after the news was reported. Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: “Huge congratulations to Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds on your wedding today.”
The reported nuptials come after a tumultuous political week for Johnson, who was accused by former top aide Dominic Cummings on Wednesday of bungling the government’s response to the coronavirus and being “unfit for the job.” On Friday, an ethics inquiry found the prime minister acted “unwisely” in renovating his Downing Street apartment without knowing where the money had come from, though it cleared him of misconduct.