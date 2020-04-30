Teen receives full-ride scholarship honoring author
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager with a talent for writing is receiving a full-ride college scholarship named for the author of “The Hate U Give.”
Belhaven University is awarding its first Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to Imani Skipwith of Jackson, the university announced Tuesday. Skipwith will be graduating from the Mississippi School of the Arts, and submitted writing samples to support her application.
Thomas graduated from Belhaven in 2011. Her third young-adult novel, “Concrete Rose,” is set to be published in January.
She wrote the bestselling “The Hate U Give,” about an African American teenager who sees a police officer shoot and kill her friend. It was published in 2017 and was released as a movie in 2018. Her 2019 novel, “On the Come Up,” is about a young rapper who finds her identity and confronts stereotypes through music. Thomas is working as a producer of the movie that is in development.
Belhaven announced in January that the Thomas scholarship would cover all expenses for tuition, room and board for four years for a creative writing major. One incoming freshman a year receives the full package, while others receive smaller awards.
In the university news release, Thomas described Skipwith as “truly gifted from God” and deserves to focus on writing without financial worries.
“It’s an honor to know that such a brilliant young woman will benefit from a scholarship in my honor,” Thomas said. “I have no doubt that Imani will soar under the guidance of the entire Belhaven family.”
Skipwith also praised Thomas: “I look up to her, and it means a lot to me that someone so spectacular has found faith and promise in my work.”
Federally protected sea turtles begin nesting in GeorgiaBRUNSWICK, Ga. — A protected sea turtles species in Georgia started their nesting season.
The first batch of eggs from a loggerhead, the common sea turtle along Georgia’s coast named for its large head, was found Monday on Cumberland Island beach, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
The eggs, which officials said were laid on Saturday night, mark the 32nd year the state has monitored all its coastal beaches for nesting by the federally protected species.Their numbers have been steadily increasing every year in different states, including Florida and the Carolinas, after an initial decline during the early 1990s, said Georgia Sea Turtle Program Coordinator Mark Dodd. According to the department, loggerheads made 3,950 nests in 2019, the largest the agency has ever recorded since extensive monitoring of the species began in 1989.Female loggerheads tend to nest all across the state’s barrier island when their nesting season hits its peak in June, Dodd said. They crawl onto the island beaches at night, dig holes and lay their eggs inside them.
During this time, the department daily dispatches nearly 200 volunteers to mark and monitor all nesting by loggerheads and other sea turtles that don’t usually nest in Georgia. The agency will use interns and volunteers this year, as it has for more than 30 years, to ease predatory behaviors on the beach and increase the amount of loggerheads that hatch.
The department said people encountering sea turtles on the beach should maintain their distance and avoid using flashlights or flash photography so they don’t disturb the nesting process.