4 skiers killed in Utah avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon, police said Sunday.
Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didn’t suffer serious injuries, according to Unified Police of Salt Lake County.
The skiers were from two separate groups, and all eight had prepared with the necessary avalanche safety gear, authorities said.
U.S. to re-engage with U.N. rights council
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will re-engage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, U.S. officials said Sunday. The decision reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.
U.S. officials said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva will announce today that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member.
Some churches reopen doors in California
LOS ANGELES — Some California churches opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday, after the state revised its guidelines for houses of prayer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This morning we declare that this house will be a house of freedom,” announced Pastor Brittany Koopman at Harvest Rock Church near Los Angeles, one of the churches that sued the state over the ban. She led a socially distanced indoor crowd in prayer before Sunday’s service, which was also streamed online.
Cheney: I will not resign over censure
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, said Sunday she was undeterred by a censure from Wyoming Republicans and criticism from some House colleagues over her vote to impeach Donald Trump, and will not resign or back off her repudiation of the former president.
Cheney said the oath she took to the Constitution compelled her vote for impeachment, “and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure.”
Slain FBI agents remembered
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A slain FBI agent was remembered for his intelligence, keen wit and for an investigation that took down the largest know child pornography websites during a memorial service.
Agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the Broward County home of a child pornography suspect. The service for Alfin was held at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium, the day after a service held there for Schwartzenberger.
“Many of you here knew and loved Dan more than anyone. You knew his brilliance and famously dry humor. You loved his tenacity and his heart, one full of passion for fighting for children every single day,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.