Houston police officer dies in helicopter crash
HOUSTON — A Houston police helicopter crashed early Saturday, killing one of the two officers on board and critically injuring the other, while assisting a call to search for bodies in a nearby bayou, officials said.
A pilot and tactical flight officer were aboard a police helicopter when it crashed at an apartment complex around 2 a.m. They were flown to a hospital where the tactical flight officer died, police Chief Art Acevedo said.
The department said Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox died. He is survived by a wife and two young children, who were at the hospital along with his parents and in-laws, Acevedo said.
“We’re going to miss him,” Acevedo said. “He had a heart of gold, integrity second to none.”
No cause for the crash was given and Acevedo said the National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate while Houston police conduct a separate homicide investigation.
Acevedo noted that shots rang out across the street from the scene at around 3 a.m. and six people were taken into custody.
The crash investigation would explore whether the helicopter was struck by gunfire, Acevedo said.
Earthquake strikes Puerto Rico, dislocating 50 families
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and forcing the relocation of at least 50 families on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 5.6 miles near the city of Ponce and the towns of Guanica and Guayanilla, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by a quake in early January that killed one person and caused millions of dollars in damage.
The earthquake cracked walls, flung goods off supermarket shelves and caused a second-story balcony to crash in the southern coastal city of Ponce. It occurred amid a two-month lockdown and just hours after the government announced the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the first one was reported in March in the U.S. territory.
“This is a crisis on top of another crisis,” said Health Secretary Lorenzo González.
Federal detainees refuse COVID-19 tests, attack officers
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A group of about 10 federal immigration detainees who refused to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 caused extensive damage to the center in Dartmouth where they are being held, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday night news release.
The inmates involved in the incident at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center reported multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and when told they had to be tested, they rushed officers.
A news release from the Bristol County sheriff said the detainees barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and “‘trashed the entire unit.” A special response team restrained the detainees, the department said.
No staff injuries were reported. One detainee was hospitalized with “symptoms of a panic attack,” another was hospitalized due to a pre-existing condition and a third “for a medical incident after being removed from the ICE wing.” All three are expected “to be fine,” the sheriff’s department said.
ANTIOCH, Calif. — A Northern California city official has been ousted after he suggested on social media that sick, old and homeless people should be left to meet their “natural course in nature” during the coronavirus pandemic.
City council members in Antioch, a city of about 110,000 people 35 miles east of Oakland, voted unanimously Friday night to remove Ken Turnage II from his post as chairman of the city’s planning commission.
He wrote on Facebook: “the World has been introduced to a new phrase Herd Immunity which is a good one. In my opinion we need to adapt a Herd Mentality. A herd gathers it ranks, it allows the sick, the old, the injured to meet its natural course in nature.”
As for homeless people, he added that the virus would “fix what is a significant burden on our society and resources that can be used.”
Searchers discover 5th body of Amish child in buggy deaths
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — Search crews on Saturday recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek while trying to cross a low-water bridge.
Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult in the buggy made it to the stream bank and called for help.
In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said: “All search and rescue crews are safe and will be leaving the area now that their mission is done. Please continue to pray for the family.”