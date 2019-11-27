First lady defends rights of teens who booed her at event
BALTIMORE — Melania Trump on Tuesday defended the rights of teenagers who booed her when she addressed them in Baltimore, a city her husband, President Donald Trump, has disparaged as “rat and rodent infested.”
She traveled there to urge hundreds of middle and high school students to avoid misusing drugs, saying that would make it harder for them to achieve their life’s goals. But her remarks drew a mix of boos and cheers, and the audience remained noisy throughout her five-minute address.
It is highly unusual for a first lady to be booed at a public appearance. Mrs. Trump released a statement hours after she had returned to the White House, defending the principle of freedom of expression while reaffirming her commitment to the issue that drew her to Baltimore.
“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse,” Mrs. Trump said.
Judge frees man serving life sentence on bond amid new probe
HOUSTON — A Houston man serving a life sentence for a 2010 fatal stabbing can go free on bond while authorities reinvestigate the case, including new DNA evidence that his lawyers say exonerates him, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Lydell Grant has been in prison for seven years for the killing of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn outside of a Houston club. Police said Scheerhoorn ran to the club after being stabbed and sought help. He was turned away and witnesses said they saw Grant stab him several more times before fleeing. Grant was convicted in 2012.
Grant’s attorneys say a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails and clippings excludes Grant in the attack and points to another man as a suspect.
CINCINNATI — The construction company working on an Ohio building that partially collapsed says the body of a worker who’s been missing for more than a day has been found.
Turner Construction Company confirmed that the man was found dead Tuesday in the rubble of an unfinished downtown Cincinnati building. Four other workers were treated and released from hospitals after the temporary floor collapsed. Authorities have not released the identity of the man.
Feral hogs attack, kill woman
A woman’s killing by multiple feral hogs outside of a rural Texas home where she worked as a caretaker was a rare deadly attack by the animals, authorities said.
Christine Rollins, 59, was attacked early Sunday in the small town of Anahuac, located more than 40 miles east of Houston.