New Orleans marks anniversary of 4 girls integrating schools
NEW ORLEANS — They were only 6 years old, aware of the tumult going on about them but not completely understanding the importance of what they were doing.
“I was just afraid. I didn’t know what was going on and what they were thinking,” Gail Etienne said of the angry crowds on the day, 61 years ago, when she was escorted into McDonogh 19 elementary school in New Orleans. She was one of four first-graders integrating the city’s public schools amid protests from angry White mobs.
“I just knew I was going to a new school,” she said following a news conference kicking off a weekend of events heralding the “New Orleans Four” — Etienne, Leona Tate and Tessie Prevost, who entered the previously all-White McDonogh 19 on Nov. 14, 1960; and Ruby Bridges, who that same day was escorted into William Frantz Elementary in New Orleans, a moment made famous in a Norman Rockwell painting.
The activities come a year after the city honored the four on the 60th anniversary, but without a major public celebration because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In a ceremony held Sunday outside McDonogh school, the screams and hate of 61 years ago were replaced with cheering crowds and expressions of gratitude. The building, badly damaged in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina struck, is now being developed into the Tate Etienne Prevost Center, a civil rights museum.
The ceremony began with U.S. marshals escorting Etienne, Tate and Prevost to the school just as they did 61 years ago. Three young African American girls walked with them. Marshals placed a wreath of flowers at the school and the ceremony concluded with the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Tate, on Friday, said she didn’t know what to make of the crowds when she approached the school as a child. Reared in a city famous for its Mardi Gras processions, she wondered if a parade was on the way.
“That’s what it looked like,” she said. “All I could see was police on horseback, holding the crowd back. And that’s the only thing I could relate to.”
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Ezra Blount, of Dallas, died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.
Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott.
He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.
“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”
Rodriguez was with a group of friends at the festival on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott’s performance. Hundreds of people were treated for injuries sustained in the crush of bodies.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston delivered a eulogy and presented Rodriguez’s parents with an American flag that flew over Congress and a Congressional resolution that recognized Rodriguez’s life.
Earlier this week, Jackson Lee visited Heights High School, where Rodriguez was a junior and a member of the school’s dance team.
“Everyone said she was kind,” Jackson Lee said. “Everyone said she made them smile. In fact, I can see her now dancing in the sky.”
Her father, Osvaldo Rodriguez, recalled telling her: “Respect everyone. Everybody has different likes and wants in life, but if you love everyone, they’ll love you back.”
1969 heist solved after man’s life in hiding
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Thomas Randele sold luxury cars and taught golf in suburban Boston, before he got married and had a family, federal marshals say he was Theodore John Conrad, who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. The suspect’s disappearance was a mystery that lasted 52 years — a few months longer than he did.
Conrad was a 20-year-old bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out at the end of his workday on a Friday in 1969 with a paper bag containing $215,000, authorities said. That’s the equivalent of more than $1.7 million in 2021 dollars. The theft wasn’t discovered until a few days later, and Conrad was never seen again.
Authorities said Conrad had become obsessed a year earlier with the 1968 film “The Thomas Crown Affair” starring Steve McQueen about a bank robbery for sport by a millionaire businessman. Conrad told friends that taking money from the bank would be easy, even indicating plans to do so.
In the years since, the case was featured on shows like “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries” and investigators chased leads all over the country.
Federal marshals said Friday that marshals from Cleveland went to Boston last week and confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970. He had been living under the name Thomas Randele in a Boston suburb close to where the original Thomas Crown Affair movie was filmed.
The U.S. marshals service of the northern district of Ohio said investigators matched documents Conrad completed in the 1960s with documents Randele completed, including a 2014 bankruptcy filing in Boston, and “additional investigative information led marshals to positively identifying Thomas Randele as Theodore J. Conrad.”
Thomas Randele died of lung cancer in May in Lynnfield, Mass., using a date of birth as July 10, 1947. His real date of birth was July 10, 1949, and Conrad would have been 71 at the time of his death, prosecutors said.
Japan’s former princess leaves for U.S.
A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.
The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters, showing them boarding a plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Photos posted online showed the couple arriving at JFK Airport.
Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a New York law firm. He has yet to pass his bar exam, another piece of news that local media have used to attack him, although it is common to pass after multiple attempts.
“I love Mako,” he told reporters last month after registering their marriage in Tokyo. They did so without a wedding banquet or any of the other usual celebratory rituals.
“I want to live the only life I have with the person I love,” he said.
Although Japan appears modern in many ways, values about family relations and the status of women often are seen as somewhat antiquated, rooted in feudal practices.
Such views were accentuated in the public’s reaction to the marriage. Some Japanese feel they have a say in such matters because taxpayer money supports the imperial family system.
Other princesses have married commoners and left the palace. But Mako is the first to have drawn such a public outcry, including a frenzied reaction on social media and in local tabloids.
Speculation ranged from whether the couple could afford to live in Manhattan to how much money Kei Komuro would earn and if the former princess would end up financially supporting her husband.