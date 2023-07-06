Biden

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Associated Press

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff Republican opposition are helping to keep things humming in the deep red state — and in others that voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

Ahead of Biden's visit to a state that he lost by nearly 12 percentage points in 2020, White House officials said that if Republicans had their way, South Carolina, like many other Republican-controlled states, would have lost out on billions of dollars in investments and thousands of jobs.

