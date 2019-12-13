LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has won a thumping majority of seats in Britain's Parliament — a decisive outcome to a Brexit-dominated election that should allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month.
With 649 of the 650 results declared today, the Conservatives had 364 seats and the main opposition Labour Party 203.
“We did it — we pulled it off, didn't we?'' a jubilant Johnson told supporters. "We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the roadblock!"
A few hours later, Johnson was whisked to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II as part of the constitutional ritual of forming a new government. He is the 14th prime minister to be asked by the monarch to form a government.
Johnson's victory paves the way for Britain's departure from the European Union by Jan. 31.
The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher, another politician who was loved and loathed in almost equal measure. It was a disaster for left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who faced calls for his resignation even as the results rolled in.
Corbyn said an internal election to choose a new party leader to replace him will happen early next year and that he will step down then.
As the bitter recriminations began about Labour's failed campaign, former Labour Party Home Secretary Alan Johnson called Corbyn “a disaster on the doorstep. Everyone knew that he couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag."
In the immediate aftermath of the election, 70-year-old Corbyn said he would not lead the party into another election but resisted calls to step down immediately.
U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Johnson on Twitter, and said that "Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit.
Results poured in early Friday showing a substantial shift in support to the Conservatives from Labour. In the last election in 2017, the Conservatives won 318 seats and Labour 262.
The result this time delivered the biggest Tory majority since Thatcher's 1980s heyday, and Labour’s lowest number of seats since 1935.
The Scottish National Party won almost 50 of Scotland's 59 seats, up from 35 in 2017, a result that will embolden its demands for a new referendum on Scottish independence.
The centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats took only about a dozen seats. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson stepped down after losing in her own Scottish constituency.