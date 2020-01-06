Leftist challenger prevails in Croatia
ZAGREB, Croatia — A leftist challenger won Croatia’s highly contested presidential election on Sunday, beating a conservative incumbent — a rare victory by a liberal in recent votes in Central Europe.
With 99% of the vote counted, Zoran Milanovic, a former Croatian prime minister, had 53% while Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, the country’s first female head of state when she won five years ago, had 47%.
Croatia assumed the EU’s presidency on Jan. 1 for the first time since joining the bloc in 2013. This means that the EU’s newest member state will be tasked for six months with overseeing Britain’s divorce from the bloc on Jan. 31 and the start of post-Brexit talks.
U.S. family attacked in Mexico; teen dies
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.
The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. Their names were not released.
6 German tourists die in crash in Italy
ROME — A drunken driver speeding on a mountain road plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11 others, Italian authorities said.
The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans gathered near their tour bus. They were between the ages of 20 and 25.
Authorities: Illness in Chinese city not SARS
BEIJING — The mysterious respiratory illness that has infected dozens of people in a central Chinese city is not SARS, local authorities said Sunday.
The 2002-2003 SARS epidemic started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere. Fears of a SARS recurrence arose this month after a slate of patients were hospitalized with an unexplained viral pneumonia in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.
As of Sunday, 59 people were diagnosed with the condition and have been isolated while they receive treatment, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.
Death toll at 36 after building collapse
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Cambodia has surged to 36, even as an additional survivor was pulled from the rubble, officials said Sunday.
At least a dozen bodies were found in overnight operations at the site in the coastal province of Kep, where the building toppled on Friday.
Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the end of the rescue operation, confirming that 23 injured survivors were found.