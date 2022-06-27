Wreck of World War II Navy destroyer found
MANILA, Philippines — A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,” was identified on Wednesday broken into two pieces on a slope at a depth of 22,916 feet.
That puts it 1,400 feet deeper than the USS Johnston, the previous deepest wreck discovered last year in the Philippine Sea also by American explorer Victor Vescovo, founder of Dallas-based Caladan Oceanic Expeditions. He announced the latest find together with U.K.-based EYOS Expeditions.
Norway suspect to remain in custody
OSLO, Norway — The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks, police and his defense lawyer said Sunday.
The man, whom authorities described as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran — was arrested shortly after the shooting in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday. He is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Two people were killed and more than 20 were injured in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.”
Pope: Missionary nun slain in Haiti a martyr
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday hailed as a martyr an Italian missionary nun slain in Haiti, where she cared for poor children.
The diocese of Milan said Sister Luisa Dell’Orto, 64, was slain “during an armed aggression, probably with the aim of robbery,” in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.
Senior U.S. officials arrive in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Senior U.S. officials arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday to find ways to help the island nation in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis and severe shortages of essential supplies, as the energy minister warned that new fuel shipments would be delayed.
The U.S. over the past two weeks has announced millions of dollars in assistance to Sri Lanka, which has been surviving on $4 billion in credit lines from neighboring India. It also has received pledges of $300 million to $600 million from the World Bank to buy medicine and other items.
The U.S. delegation was led by Robert Kaproth, deputy assistant secretary of Treasury for Asia, and Kelly Keiderling, deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia.
Ferry fire kills 1
MANILA, Philippines — An inter-island ferry with 165 passengers and crew caught fire off a central Philippine province Sunday, leaving one dead and another missing while the rest were safely rescued, the coast guard said.
The fire hit the vessel Mama Mary Chloe shortly after noon, officials said. A search was underway for one missing person.
