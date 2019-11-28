Argentine bishop appears at court hearing on abuse charges
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis appeared voluntarily for a court hearing Wednesday ahead of a trial on charges of sexual abuse of two former seminarians in one of several cases that have shaken the church in the pontiff’s homeland.
Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta had returned to Argentina from the Vatican to attend the session before Judge María Laura Toledo Zamora in the northwestern city of Oran, where he had served as bishop before resigning in July 2017.
Prosecutors accuse Zanchetta of continuing sexual abuse, a charge that could result in a 10-year sentence.
Zanchetta denies the allegations, which are also the subject of a church canon-law process.
The bishop’s canon law attorney, Javier Belda Iniesta, suggested Wednesday that the allegations “could enter in the ambit of perception,” such as “a hug that lasted longer than normal, a kiss that instead of the cheek could fall on an ear, touching a leg, risque jokes.”
The hearing was to establish who represents Zanchetta — in this case a public defender — and his contact details. Prosecutors earlier had unsuccessfully sought an international arrest warrant, arguing they couldn’t contact him.
The judge allowed Zanchetta to return to the Vatican, where he holds a financial post, on condition that he not change lodgings from the Santa Marta hotel — a lodging also used by the pope — without the court’s permission.
It’s one of several sexual abuse cases that have rocked the church recent. On Monday, two priests were sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for abusing children at a school for the deaf.
The Zanchetta case is particularly vexing for Francis because the pope was aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior by his onetime protégé in 2015, two years before Zanchetta resigned as bishop of Oran.
Francis allowed him to step down in 2017 for “health reasons,” but then named him to a senior Vatican administration position a few months later.
Francis acknowledged in a TV interview earlier this year that he asked Zanchetta about the initial accusation, involving nude selfies on the bishop’s cellphone. The pope said he gave Zanchetta the benefit of the doubt after he claimed his phone had been hacked.
UN: Measles cases spike in numerous outbreaks worldwide
LONDON — The World Health Organization says cases of measles are continuing to spike globally, with multiple large outbreaks being reported across Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
In an update on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said Congo has reported more than 250,000 suspected cases this year, including 5,110 deaths. In Europe, there have been more than 56,000 cases in Ukraine. Sizeable outbreaks have also been reported in Brazil, Bangladesh and elsewhere.
WHO noted that two large epidemics in New York are over but small outbreaks elsewhere in the U.S. continue.
As of Nov. 5, there were more than 440,200 measles cases worldwide reported to WHO. In 2018, there were about 350,000 cases.
Measles is among the most infectious diseases and can be prevented with two doses of vaccine.
Sub abandoned off Spanish coast carried 3 tons of cocaine
MADRID — Spanish authorities say a homemade submarine abandoned off the country’s northwest coast had 3 metric tons of cocaine on board.
National police and the finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it is the first-time drug smugglers have attempted to use a submarine in Europe.
They said using submarines to smuggle cocaine is “very common” in the United States.
An international operation involving police from Spain, Portugal, the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil tracked the fiberglass vessel across the Atlantic.
The submarine was due to pass the cocaine to another vessel, but the three people on board abandoned the submarine amid rough seas off Spain last Saturday night.
Two Ecuador nationals were arrested. A third is at large.
Authorities say the submarine could carry up to 5 metric tons.
Tibetans say the Dalai Lama should choose his successor
DHARMSALA, India — More than 150 Tibetan religious leaders said on Wednesday that their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, should have the sole authority to choose his successor.
A resolution adopted by the leaders at a conference said the Tibetan people will not recognize any candidate chosen by the Chinese government for political ends.
The spat over the Dalai Lama’s successor — and its implications for who will lead Tibetan Buddhism — is one of the biggest points of contention in the long-running feud between the exiled spiritual leader and Beijing.
The 84-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India during a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has been living in exile in Dharmsala in northern India.
The Dalai Lama’s successor is traditionally located by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions.
The Dalai Lama says it is a matter to be decided by the Tibetan people. But China says that only Beijing can appoint the next Dalai Lama.
“The karmic bond between the Dalai Lamas and the Tibetan people having been inseparable and the present status of the Tibetan people being extremely critical, all Tibetans genuinely wish for continuation of institution and reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in future,” the resolution said.
The three-day conference started on Wednesday and is being attended by Tibetan religious leaders, mainly from India, the United States and Nepal.
Bus accident in Nepal leaves 18 dead
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A bus driver on Wednesday lost control of his vehicle which veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others, police said.
A police officer said the bus plunged several hundred feet in the accident in Narpani, a village about 150 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the injured were hospitalized.
Police, soldiers and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.
No other details were immediately available.
Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and on narrow roads with sharp bends.