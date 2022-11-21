NEW YORK — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," has died. He was 49.

Justine Hunt, Frank's manager, said in a statement Sunday that Frank passed away. She did not name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for "privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

