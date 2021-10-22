Syria executes 24 people convicted of arson
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria has executed 24 people after convicting them on terrorism charges for igniting last year’s devastating wildfires, leaving three people dead and burning thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry said Thursday.
The publicized executions of a large group of people is rare in war-torn Syria, where a decade-old conflict has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country’s population, including 5 million refugees outside the country.
Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries in October 2020 amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the blazes, which also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in government-controlled regions of Latakia and the central province of Homs.
A statement issued by the Justice Ministry on Thursday said those executed a day earlier were “criminals who carried out terrorist attacks that led to deaths and damage to state infrastructure and public and private property through the use of flammable material.” It said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case.
Nine others, including five juveniles, received prison sentences. The prison sentences for the juveniles ranged between 10 to 12 years, the Justice Ministry said.
Former Italian PM acquitted of corruption
ROME — Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, was acquitted of judicial corruption charges on Thursday evening in a trial in Italy, his lawyers said.
Various Italian media, reporting from Siena, Tuscany, said Judge Simone Spina, in reading the verdict, said there was no evidence for conviction.
Prosecutors had alleged that Berlusconi had sought to corrupt with payoffs witnesses who would be testifying about what happened at the so-called “bunga bunga” parties with young female guests at his villa in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan.
La Repubblica daily quoted one of the defense lawyers, Federico Cecconi, as telling journalists he had informed Berlusconi about the acquittal, and that the 85-year-old billionaire media mogul was “obviously relieved and satisfied.”
Also acquitted of judicial corruption was a pianist who worked at Arcore during the evenings, which the defense had described as elegant dinner parties, Italian news reports said.
Prosecutors had sought conviction and a prison sentence of four years for each of the two defendants.
South Korea launches its 1st space rocket
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch on Thursday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who observed the launch on-site, still described the test as an “excellent accomplishment” that takes the country a step further in its pursuit of a satellite launch program.
Live footage showed the 154 foot rocket soaring into the air with bright yellow flames shooting out of its engines following blastoff at Naro Space Center, the country’s lone spaceport, on a small island off its southern coast.
Lim Hye-sook, the country’s science minister, said Nuri’s first and second stages separated properly and that the third stage ejected the payload — a 1.5-ton block of stainless steel and aluminum — at 435 miles above Earth.
But she said launch data suggested that the third stage’s engine burned out early after 475 seconds, about 50 seconds shorter than planned.
Iran holds another national military exercise
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported.
The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles.
Footage broadcast showed jet fighters and bombers in flight and at takeoff, including U.S-made F4s and F5s, as well as the Iranian-made Saegheh. Iran bought the American fighters before Washington banned such sales following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian fighters in service.
The broadcast also showed drones and aerial refueling operations. It said 10 Iranian military air bases will participate in the maneuver. Reportedly, Iran has 12 air bases.