Biden turns 78, will be sworn in as oldest president
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday, and he will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation’s history, displacing Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old.
The president-elect spent his birthday in Delaware at work on the government transition, including a meeting with Congress’ top two Democrats: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer. During the closed-door portion of the meeting, Pelosi presented Biden with a white orchid, one of her signature flowers, an aide said.
In 1988, Biden suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms, an experience that he wrote in his memoir shaped him into the “kind of man I want to be.” A physician’s report notes that Biden has an irregular heartbeat, but it has not required any medication or other treatment. He also had his gallbladder removed in 2003.
Appeals court rules in favor of Tennessee abortion law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it’s based on the race or gender of the fetus.
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country — but it included several other anti-abortion components.
The law was immediately blocked by a lower federal court just hours after Lee signed it into law.
However, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision will allow the state to enforce the reason bans while abortion rights groups continue their court battle against that law.
The plaintiffs, which include Tennessee abortion providers being represented by reproductive rights groups, had argued the ban was improperly vague, but the court disagreed.
Currently, more than a dozen states have similar reason bans in place.
Immediately following the appeals court ruling, the plaintiffs’ attorneys filed a request in lower federal court for a temporary restraining order to block the reason bans once again, but this time argued the law illegally prohibits a patient from “obtaining constitutionally protected pre-viability abortion care.”
The court had not issued a ruling on that as of Friday evening.
California AG drops suit seeking info on Republican voters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general has dropped a lawsuit seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican Party’s unofficial ballot drop boxes.
The party used the boxes to collect ballots in some counties with closely contested U.S. House races. It’s legal in California to collect completed ballots and turn them in on behalf of voters. But state law says only county election officials are allowed to deploy ballot drop boxes.
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla initially ordered the party to remove the boxes. But they relented once the party made changes, including not labeling the boxes as “official.”
Still, Becerra vowed to keep investigating to make sure all of the ballots were counted.
Seattle council rejects plan to prohibit police hiring
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has rejected a proposal intended to block more than 100 police officers from being hired in 2021, siding with Mayor Jenny Durkan and others who say new recruits are needed.
The measure was promoted by a coalition of local organizations, including the King County Equity Now group that emerged as a leader during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In July, during the nationwide protests where many called for cities to “defund” the police, most council members agreed the Police Department should have its funding reduced by 50%, with the money shifted to other needs.
But council President M. Lorena González and council member Lisa Herbold objected to a hiring freeze Thursday, arguing it would shrink the force too fast when combined with accelerating attrition. They said other transfers and cuts that will reduce the police budget by up to 17% are significant and sensible.
Supreme Court postpones Mueller grand jury case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is putting off upcoming arguments about whether Congress should have access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives had asked the court to put off arguments scheduled for Dec. 2, and the court on Friday agreed, removing the case from its calendar.
Douglas Letter, the top lawyer for the House, had told the court in a written filing that the House Judiciary Committee that takes office in January “will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case.” Letter noted that President Donald Trump’s defeat in his bid for reelection could affect the committee’s decision.