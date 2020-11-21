News in your town

Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US

Daily COVID-19 deaths in U.S. reach highest level since May

Europe, US 'climate guardian' satellite to monitor oceans

Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker

Iran's allies on high alert in Trump's final weeks in office

Man freed, case dropped in deadly 1994 stabbing of NYC woman

Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

Death on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so

Prosecutors: evidence of 'cannibalism' in Berlin man killing

National news in brief

Pence pitches Georgia senators as last line of GOP defense

Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Harvard petition demands scrutiny of ex-Trump officials

Georgia officials certify Biden's win

Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US