Harris calls France trip ‘very productive’
PARIS — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laid flowers at a Paris memorial to mark the anniversary Saturday of Islamic State attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital six years ago.
Her stop at the Le Carillon bar, one of multiple nightspots and sites attacked by gunmen and suicide bombers on Nov. 13, 2015, closed out a four-day fence-mending trip to France.
Harris said on Saturday before her departure that the “very productive” trip would be followed with more work.
“This trip was about, of course, making clear the long-standing relationship, but also that as we go into a new era for the world, that our work will continue,” she said.
Police: Suspected rebels kill 7 in India
GAUHATI, India — At least five Indian soldiers and two civilians were killed Saturday in an ambush by suspected rebels in the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar, police said.
The rebels ambushed a convoy of India’s paramilitary soldiers who were on their way to inspect a remote village in Churachandpur district, a police officer in the state capital Imphal said. The dead include a colonel of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force of the Indian army, his wife and his son.
Blast kills at least 1 in Afghanistan
KABUL — A bomb exploded on a mini-bus Saturday on a busy commercial street in a Kabul neighborhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community, emergency workers and the bus driver said. At least one person was killed and five wounded.
Workers with the ambulance teams at the scene told The Associated Press that the blast appeared to have been caused by a bomb on the bus.
The bus driver, speaking to the AP at the hospital, said that at one point during his route, a suspicious man got onto the bus and a few minutes later, the explosion went off at the back of the bus.
2 policeman die in Pakistan attack
KHAR, Pakistan — A remotely detonated roadside bomb killed two policemen on Saturday in a northwestern district in Pakistan that borders Afghanistan, authorities said.
According to the Bajur district police chief, Abdus Samad Khan, the two officers were on security duty near the Raghan Dam, when unknown assailants set off the bomb, killing both.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
IS-linked group kills Nigerian general
LAGOS, Nigeria — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.
The Islamic State in West Africa Province ISWAP killed the security personnel during an attack in the Askira Uba area of Borno state, where a war against a rebel insurgency has been centered for more than a decade.
A Nigerian army spokesperson said its troops killed “several” ISWAP members in response to the attack, which residents told The Associated Press had also targeted a military base and unfolded over three days.
Duterte’s daughter to seek vice presidency
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year’s elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the late dictator’s son, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists.
Sara Duterte backed out this past week from her re-election bid as mayor of southern Davao city then took the place of a largely unknown vice-presidential candidate of her political party, Lakas CMD, in a maneuver that allowed her to seek the second-highest post even after a deadline lapsed for candidates in the May 9 elections.
Marcos Jr. filed his papers at the Commission on Elections last month.
Brothers from India win prestigious prize
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Indian brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal won a prestigious children’s prize Saturday for a project they launched that aims to reduce waste and pollution and plant trees in their home city of New Delhi.
Vihaan, 17, and his 14-year-old brother, Nav, were handed the International Children’s Peace Prize by Indian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi at a ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands.
Troops loyal to Yemen’s government leave city
SANAA, Yemen — Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida, allowing the rebels to retake key positions there, Yemeni officials and the United Nations said.
The development was a setback to the U.N.-brokered cease-fire in 2018 that ended fighting over Hodeida.