Biden

President Joe Biden talks during a visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Mass.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

NANTUCKET, Mass. — President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation, and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls.

“Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who is nearly 3, emerge from the headquarters building wearing the hat. The president was with the firefighters who had lined up outside the building to welcome him.

