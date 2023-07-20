PHILADELPHIA — Flanked by cranes and shipyard workers, President Joe Biden made the pitch Thursday that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future — a courtship of organized labor at a moment when some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024.

The president toured the Philly Shipyard, where there was a steel-cutting ceremony for the Acadia, a vessel that will help to build offshore wind farms. Biden ticked through the various union jobs being created by the project, promoting a message he has started to amplify as he seeks a second term.

