News in your town

UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

AP source: Feds back away from Stone sentencing proposal

Barr: Justice has process to take Ukraine info from Giuliani

National and world news in brief

Trump looks to 'shake up the Dems' with New Hampshire rally

Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease

Revolution or realism? New Hampshire tests Democrats' call for change

More businesses reopen in China, but many people stay home

Amazon wants to question Trump over losing $10B contract bid

Oscars viewership plunges to record low

U.S. says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries