Prince Harry: Split from royal life difficult
LOS ANGELES — Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.
“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”
“But at least we have each other,” Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS and the following day in Britain. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments. His mother died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car crash.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020.
Nearly 4 million doses of J&J vaccine shipped
WASHINGTON — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were to be shipped Sunday night, and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June.
Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans, Zients said. “We’re distributing the J&J vaccine as we do the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the White House equity task force, encouraged Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.
Appeals court: Error in double-murder trial
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has agreed that the judge who presided over the trial of a man convicted in two slayings erred by allowing certain expert testimony.
The ruling by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals could lead to a new trial for Kirk Byron Matthews, 60, of Anne Arundel County, the Capital Gazette of Annapolis reported.
Matthews was found guilty of second-degree murder and other counts in the 2017 shootings of Leslie Michael Smith, 48, and Linda Lynn McKenzie, 44. Trial Judge Laura Ripken sentenced Matthews to 80 years in prison.
Matthews has maintained his innocence and filed an appeal shortly after sentencing, focusing on three aspects of the prosecution and the trial court’s decisions.
The three-judge appeals court panel ruled last week that Ripken shouldn’t have allowed testimony from an FBI scientist who analyzed footage of the incident to determine the shooter’s height.