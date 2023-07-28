Biden thanks Italian premier for her strong support of Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s steady backing of Ukraine, offering a warm welcome to the White House to a leader that his administration saw with some trepidation when she rose to power last year as the head of Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
“Italy and the United States are also standing strong with Ukraine, and I compliment you on your very strong support in defending against Russian atrocities, and that’s what they are,” Biden told Meloni at the start of their Oval Office meeting, in which he warmly spoke of Meloni as his friend. “And I thank the Italian people. I want to thank them for supporting you and supporting Ukraine. It makes a big difference.”
Meloni, who was making her first White House visit as premier, said relations between the U.S. and Italy should remain strong regardless of the “political colors” of who is in power in the two countries.
“Evidently, I’m in sync with the Republican Party,” Meloni said of her political ideology at a news conference following her meeting with Biden. “That doesn’t impede me from having an excellent relationship” with the U.S. president.
White House officials said the leaders’ agenda was focused on Ukraine and China as well as the stream of migration from North Africa to Europe’s southern shores. More than 1,900 migrants have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean so far this year, bringing the total of dead and missing since 2014 to 27,675, according to the International Organization for Migration.
DOJ probing Memphis police months after Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop strengthened nationwide calls for police reform.
The in-depth federal probe adds more scrutiny to a city dealing with the aftermath of Nichols’ killing and answers long-standing calls for such an investigation from critics of the way police treat minorities.
Federal authorities will look collectively at the Memphis Police Department’s “pattern or practice” of force and stops, searches and arrests, and whether it engages in discriminatory policing.
Even in the majority Black city of Memphis, the police department could be disproportionately focusing its traffic enforcement on Black drivers, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division, who announced the investigation.
Clarke said the Department of Justice has received reports of officers escalating encounters with people in the community and using excessive force; using force punitively when they perceive someone’s behavior as insolent; and using force against people who are already restrained or in custody.She mentioned Nichols’ death, but said the investigation is not based on a single event, or a single unit with the police agency. Caught on police video, the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.
The five officers charged in the case are Black. So was Nichols.
High court allows work on pipeline to resumeWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.
Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., even after Congress ordered the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June.
The high court’s order came as a three-judge panel of the appeals court was hearing arguments in the case.
The Biden administration backed the company in calling for the Supreme Court’s intervention.
“All necessary permits have been issued and approved, we passed bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed that legislation into law, and now the Supreme Court has spoken: construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline can finally resume, which is a major win for American energy and American jobs,” West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who was a key vote for last year’s sweeping legislation, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Supreme Court’s decision “is the correct one.”
Environmental groups have opposed the $6.6 billion project, designed to meet growing energy demands in the South and Mid-Atlantic by transporting gas from the Marcellus and Utica fields in Pennsylvania and Ohio.