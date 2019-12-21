RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said his American counterpart Donald Trump assured him on Friday that he will not impose tariffs on the South American country’s steel and aluminum.
“I had the great satisfaction of receiving a call from President Donald Trump. A 15-minute long conversation, with a spirit of cordiality and respect between two heads-of-states,” Bolsonaro said in a short Facebook live video.
“Our aluminum, our steel will not be over-taxed,” Bolsonaro said.
Brazil was among a group of U.S. allies initially exempted from such tariffs. On Dec. 2, however, Trump accused Brazil and neighboring Argentina of manipulating their currencies and hurting American farmers and pledged to lift the exemption.
On his own Twitter feed, President Trump said he had “a great call” with Bolsonaro but did not mention the tariffs.
“We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger!” Trump said.
If confirmed that Trump has walked back his prior decision, that would come as a relief for Bolsonaro and help him save face. Bolsonaro has focused much of his diplomacy on rapprochement with the U.S. and Trump’s tariff announcement this month caught the Brazilian government by surprise.
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.
“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.
Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.
A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.
Boy kidnapped in 1964 found through ancestry sites
CHICAGO — A Michigan man recently identified as the newborn boy snatched from his mother in 1964 by someone posing as a maternity-ward nurse was found through commercial ancestry websites after the man or a child of his submitted DNA to the sites to learn more about their family tree, a genetic genealogist who played a role in the discovery told The Associated Press Friday.
Recent media reports have said the now-55-year-old man living in rural Michigan was the 2-day-old child of Chester and Dora Fronczak abducted on April 27, 1964, from a Chicago hospital. Those reports have not provided details about how he was located — other than to say DNA was involved.
But genealogist CeCe Moore revealed in a phone interview that she and an adopted son of the Fronczaks, Paul Fronczak, submitted DNA from one of the kidnapped boy’s close relatives to the ancestry sites in 2014 in what she described as a genetic fishing expedition.
The DNA was submitted to Ancestry.com, 23andme.com, MyHeritage.com and FamilyTreeDNA.com, which, combined, have around 30 million DNA records, Moore said.
After Moore and Paul Fronczak submitted the DNA, all they could do was wait and hope for a long-shot occurrence: that the kidnapped boy-now adult or one of his own offspring would submit DNA to one the ancestry sites.
They finally got a notification last year through one of the sites that there was a match, Moore said. The notification included identifiers and ways to communicate with those who submitted the matched DNA.
Citing concerns about infringing on the privacy of the man and the Fronczak family, Moore declined to offer several key details, including the man’s name and where he lives in Michigan.
Dora Fronczak was 28 when her newborn son was abducted. She’s now in her 80s and still lives in the Chicago area.
“The most important thing is that he and his mother have a reunion,” Moore told the AP. “Our greatest wish is for that to happen.”
Moore couldn’t say why a reunion hasn’t yet happened.
Moore would not say who submitted the DNA that proved the Michigan man was the kidnapped boy. But she did say that the person wasn’t forced to submit the DNA through any legal or criminal proceedings. She said her understanding was that the motivation for sending in the DNA — as is the motivation for most people who use the DNA-service companies — was general curiosity about ancestry.
An FBI statement issued this week confirmed the investigation remains open and agents continue to pursue leads. But the statement stopped short of confirming the reports that the Michigan man was the child abducted five decades ago — first by Las Vegas television station KLAS and then by Chicago’s WGN-TV.
The stations also did not name the man or say where he lived in Michigan.
From her years looking into the case, Moore said she believes the boy was kidnapped by someone who intended to raise him or to sell him to someone who wanted to.
The kidnapper took the baby from the hospital where Dora Fronczak had given birth in April 1964.
In 1966, a boy was found abandoned in New Jersey, and law enforcement officials said at the time that he had ears shaped like those of the baby kidnapped in Chicago. The Fronczaks believed him to be their long-lost child. They officially adopted him and named him Paul Fronzcak, the name given to the newborn before his kidnapping.
Genetic tests that were not available in the 1960s revealed in 2013 that the boy found in New Jersey was not, in fact, the Franczaks’ son.
6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico’s Cozumel
MEXICO CITY — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers.
Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend in the morning.
Videos shot by startled passengers and posted on social media showed the noisy, slow-moving accident, which left part of the Glory visibly mangled at the stern.
The cruise line said it was assessing the damage, but there were “no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.” It said six guests came to the Glory’s medical center for evaluation for minor injuries.
According to Carnival’s website, the Glory sails from New Orleans on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal and is 952 feet long with a guest capacity of 2,980.
The Legend operates from multiple ports in the United States and Europe to a variety of destinations and is 963 feet long with a capacity of 2,124.