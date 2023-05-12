Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former PM Khan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.
After the ruling, Khan left the court in a heavily protected motorcade for a secure location. Clashes between celebrating supporters of Khan and police briefly broke out near the Supreme Court building, but violence around the country appeared to ease. The government, however, denounced the ruling and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.
Recommended for you
For a nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil of the past week has been unprecedented. Since Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday, protesters have been clashing with police in areas around the country, and mobs have attacked military and government sites, trying to storm the military’s main headquarters and burning down the residence of a top general in Lahore. The government responded with a crackdown on Khan’s supporters, arresting more than 2,000 so far.
The Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest two days ago was illegal and, while it freed him from custody, it ordered him kept under protection of security forces in a safe location in the capital, Islamabad. The head of his legal team, Babar Awan, underlined that Khan is a “free citizen” and will be allowed to meet with lawyers and supporters. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged Khan to appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful.
Khan will appear Friday before the Islamabad High Court to reconsider its earlier ruling that the arrest was legal. Khan may also ask the court for protection from future arrest on the corruption charges.
Pope could meet with Zelenskyy on Saturday at Vatican
ROME — Pope Francis could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican this weekend, a Vatican official said Thursday.
Francis has repeatedly called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people. Recently he revealed a secret peace “mission” was underway but provided no details.
Word of the possible meeting Saturday in Rome followed news, confirmed last week by Berlin police, that Zelenskyy was expected in Germany starting Saturday evening. Italian media, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that Zelenskyy might be in Rome earlier that day to meet with Premier Giorgia Meloni and the pope.
A Vatican official said a pope-Zelenskyy audience Saturday “is a possibility.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit was not confirmed.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are set to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded annually by the western German city of Aachen for contributions to European unity. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to give the speech honoring Zelenskyy.
Francis met with Zelensskyy before the war and last month met with the Ukrainian prime minister, who asked the pontiff’s help in mediating the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia after the Kremlin’s invasion. Francis recently told reporters he thought the Vatican could help, given it’s previous mediation in prisoner swaps.
On Thursday, Francis bid farewell to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeev, at the end of his seven-year tenure.
Mexico arrests 2 more in kidnapping, killing of Americans
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico said Thursday they have arrested two more men in the March 3 kidnapping of four Americans and the killing of two of them.
The Gulf drug cartel turned over five men to police soon after the abduction in the border city of Matamoros, and prosecutors said the two newly arrested suspects also appeared to be members of the same cartel.
The two were arrested during raids in the northern border state of Tamaulipas on Sunday and flown to Mexico City on a military plane. It was not immediately clear why the arrests were not announced at the time.
The four Americans crossed into Mexico from Texas so that one of them could have cosmetic surgery. Around midday, they were fired on in downtown Matamoros and then loaded into a pickup truck.
Americans Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard died in the attack; Eric Williams and Latavia McGee survived. Most of them had grown up together in the small town of Lake City, South Carolina.
A Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.