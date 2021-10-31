American, Southwest cancel hundreds of flights
DALLAS — American Airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Friday and Saturday after strong winds in North Texas and weather in other parts of the country forced it to sideline planes at key airports.
And the carrier proactively canceled nearly 298 flights for today, more than a tenth of its flights, to try to catch up.
Despite idyllic weather on Saturday in North Texas on Saturday, the Fort Worth-based carrier still had to cancel about 17% of its schedule as of mid-afternoon, some 461 flights, and delay another 11% of flights, according to airline tracker FlightAware.com.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also faced a large number of delays on Friday because of rains, winds and low cloud ceilings in the Eastern United States. The airline had 1,150 delays on Friday, but had only 21 cancellations, less than 1% of its flight schedule, according to FlightAware. Southwest still had about 493 delays Saturday.
3 dead in South Carolina after train, SUV collide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 500 passengers collided with an SUV at a South Carolina rail crossing before dawn Saturday, leaving three of the SUV’s four occupants dead, authorities said. None of the train’s passengers or crew were hurt, Amtrak said.
The North Charleston Fire Department said the SUV was heavily damaged when police arrived at the marked crossing early Saturday after the collision was first reported to emergency dispatchers shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Three of the dead in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital. None of the four were identified and there was no immediate update on the condition of the survivor.
Baldwin: Cinematographer fatally shot ‘was my friend’
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.
“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.
Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange with her smartphone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.
Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-trillion event” and said he had met with Hutchins’ husband. “He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”
Investigators in New Mexico said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.
SpaceX delays next astronaut flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.
Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early today on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.